British Airways ordered to pay Nigerian passenger N50m for breach of contract

By Babajide Komolafe

A Federal High Court sitting in Lagos has ordered British Airways to pay N50million to a Nigerian passenger, Mr. Stephen Osho, for breach of contract of carriage and unfair treatment of the plaintiff.



Justice Ibrahim Kala, who delivered the judgment, held that Osho had successfully proved that British Airways breached its obligations under the international contract of carriage when it failed to provide him the service for which he had fully paid.



The court ruled that the passenger suffered undue hardship, inconvenience, and financial loss due to the airline’s conduct.



British Airways, had in its defence, argued that Osho was responsible for his predicament and urged the court not to award any compensation.



Counsel to the airline, however, conceded that if any costs were to be granted, they should not exceed N60,000.

The court rejected this position, describing it as untenable in light of the facts and circumstances of the case.

Justice Kala, therefore, awarded N50 million as general damages against the British Airways and in favour of Mr. Osho.

Justice Kala stated that the award was based on factors including the summons fees paid, the protracted duration of the litigation, expenses incurred by the plaintiff in prosecuting the case, the legal representation, and the declining value of the naira.



He further relied on provisions of the Montreal Convention, 1999, as domesticated in the Nigerian Civil Aviation Act, which regulates claims arising from international carriage by air.



The judge noted that while the Convention bars punitive and exemplary damages, it permits compensatory reliefs where passengers have suffered proven losses.