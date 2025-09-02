Britain suspends refugees’ family reunion applications

By Nkiruka Nnorom with agency report

Britain said yesterday it would suspend applications from registered refugees seeking to bring family members into the country, as it sought to tighten rules for migrants granted asylum and curb arrival.

The UK had about 111,984 asylum seekers who claimed asylum as at the end of June 2025 and 224,742 ongoing asylum cases as of June 2024, including appeals.

The Home Office removed 9,072 people by force and 26,761 left voluntarily during the year ending June 2025.

Just over 29,000 people have come to Britain unofficially on small boats so far this year, up 38% on the comparable period in 2024.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer, has been under increasing pressure to reduce the number of asylum seekers reaching Britain from France in small boats, after hotels housing migrants became a focal point for weeks of sometimes violent demonstrations.

Interior Minister, Yvette Cooper, told parliament that more and more refugees had applied to bring in family members, placing pressure on housing across the country.

Many were applying to bring over families within about a month whereas, as recently as 2019, they were waiting one or two years or more.

Cooper said she would suspend the system while the government looked to toughen the rules.

“The system has to be controlled and managed based on fair and properly enforced rules, not chaos and exploitation driven by criminal smuggler gangs,” she said.

Accused of moving too slowly, the government said it is tackling a problem left by previous Conservative-led administrations by trying to speed up the processing of asylum claims and brokering return deals with other nations.

But the public discontent has handed Brexit campaigner Nigel Farage’s populist Reform UK party a consistent lead in opinion polls, prompting the government to go further.

Under the current system, an asylum seeker granted indefinite leave to remain can bring their partner if they can prove they have been in a relationship for at least two years, and children under the age of 18.