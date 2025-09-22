Breaking: Tinubu meets with Fubara in Aso Villa

Fubara and President Tinubu

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA – PRESIDENT Bola Tinubu is currently meeting behind closed doors with the Rivers State governor, Sir Sim Fubara, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Fubara arrived at the seat of power about 6:20 pm, clad in a white caftan and black cap.

This is the governor’s first meeting with the President after his six-month suspension and the lifting of the state of emergency in the state on September 18, 2025.

President Tinubu in a broadcast on March 18, this year, declared a state of emergency in Rivers State, suspended the democratic structure and appointed a sole administrator to oversee the affairs of the state.

At the time of filing this report, the agenda of the meeting was not made public.

The Rivers state governor came shortly after the president met separately with the Chairman of Nigeria Governors Forum and governor of Kwara state, AbdulRahman AbdulRasaq, Chairman of the Progressive Governors Forum and governor of Imo state, Senator Hope Uzodimma, Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abass, Executive Chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service, FIRS, Zacch Adedeji, the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Wale Edun, among others.