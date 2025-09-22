Tinubu in closed-door meeting with Fubara in Aso Villa

File image,

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, ABUJA

PRESIDENT Bola Tinubu is currently meeting behind closed doors with Rivers State governor, Sir Sim Fubara at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Fubara arrived the seat of power about 6:20p.m., clad in a white caftan and black cap.

This is the governor’s first meeting with the President after his six months suspension and the lifting of state of emergency in the state on September 18, 2025.

President Tinubu, in a broadcast on March 18, declared a state of emergency in Rivers State, suspended democratic structure and appointed a sole administrator to oversee the affairs of the state.

At the time of filing this report, the agenda of the meeting was not made public.

The Rivers State governor came shortly after the President met separately with the Chairman of Nigeria Governors Forum and governor of Kwara State, AbdulRahman AbdulRasaq; Chairman of the Progressive Governors Forum and governor of Imo State, Senator Hope Uzodimma; Speaker of House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abass; Executive Chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service, FIRS, Zacch Adedeji; Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Wale Edun, among others.

