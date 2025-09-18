Rivers Assembly probes emergency rule expenditure, asks Fubara to nominate commissioners

Rivers Assembly

By Davies Iheamnachor, PORT HARCOURT

The Rivers State House of Assembly, on Thursday, resumed plenary, following the expiration of the emergency rule declared in the state by President Bola Tinubu on March 18, 2025.

The Assembly last sat on March 12, a week before the emergency declaration. At Thursday’s plenary, lawmakers demanded a review of how funds were spent on projects and programmes during the six-month emergency period.

The motion, sponsored by nine members including House Leader Hon. Major Jack, Deputy Leader Hon. Linda Somiari-Stewart, and seven others, was unanimously adopted by all 26 members present.

Reading the motion, Jack noted that the emergency rule officially lapsed at midnight on Thursday, restoring full democratic structures in the state. He recalled that one of the gains of the emergency period was the successful conduct of the August 30 local government elections that produced 23 chairmen and councillors.

He, however, stressed the need for the Assembly to work with Governor Siminialayi Fubara on a new financial plan that reflects the aspirations of Rivers people, since the legislature neither saw nor contributed to the budget implemented under the emergency rule.

Jack further noted that several contracts were awarded and funds spent from the state’s Consolidated Revenue Account by the outgone Administrator, making it necessary to establish a clear picture of what transpired.

He urged the governor to forward the list of commissioner nominees for the constitution of the State Executive Council, in line with the Constitution and the peace agreement that restored democratic institutions in the state. He also called on Fubara to submit an appropriation bill for the remainder of the year.

Speaker Rt. Hon. Martin Amaewhule, after a voice vote in which all members backed the motion, said the Assembly would formally write the governor to request the names of commissioner nominees and a fresh budget proposal.

Jack commended President Tinubu for restoring democracy in the state, assuring that the Assembly would abide by the terms of the peace accord and uphold the Constitution in the interest of peace and good governance.