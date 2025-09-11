Breaking: Jonathan, Obi in closed-door meeting in Abuja

By John Alechenu, Abuja

The 2023 Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, on Thursday held a closed-door meeting with former President Goodluck Jonathan in Abuja.

Obi disclosed this in a post on his official X handle, where he described Jonathan as an “elder brother, statesman, and leader.” He added that their discussions focused on national issues and the state of the country.

He wrote: “Today in Abuja, I met with my very dear elder brother, statesman, and leader, former President Goodluck Jonathan @GEJonathan. We had a fruitful closed-door meeting and discussed the state of our dear nation. -PO.”

It was not immediately clear whether their discussions touched on the 2027 presidential elections.