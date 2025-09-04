Brazilian billionaire reportedly leaves £846m fortune to Neymar

A Brazilian billionaire who never met Neymar has reportedly left his entire fortune to the superstar footballer.

According to local outlet RIC, the unnamed businessman, believed to be worth around £846 million, formalised his will in Porto Alegre on June 12 in the presence of two witnesses. The matter is now awaiting clearance from Brazilian courts, which will determine if Neymar can legally be named as the sole heir.

The billionaire, said to have been single and childless, allegedly chose Neymar because he admired the player’s close relationship with his father, Neymar Sr., which reminded him of his own late father.

Reports claim he also felt a personal connection with the 33-year-old forward, despite the two never meeting.

Neymar has yet to publicly comment on the reports. Even if approved, legal experts suggest the will could still face complications in court.

The winger returned to Brazil in January to rejoin his boyhood club Santos after a brief spell with Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal. He scored three goals in 14 appearances during the second half of the 2024/25 season, adding to the 136 goals he netted in 225 games during his first spell at Santos between 2009 and 2013.