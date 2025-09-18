Brain Drain: FG rolls out funding, training reforms to retain medical experts

… National Postgraduate College Graduates 480

By Chioma Obinna

The Federal Government has unveiled fresh funding plans and training reforms aimed at strengthening postgraduate medical education and curbing the exodus of health professionals from Nigeria.

Speaking on Thursday at the 43rd Convocation Ceremony of the National Postgraduate Medical College of Nigeria (NPMCN) in Lagos, the Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Prof. Mohammad Ali Pate, said government was adopting a phased approach to address the challenges facing residency and specialist training.

Represented by the Director of Hospital Services, Dr. Jimoh Saludeen, Pate said postgraduate training remained critical to building a resilient health system. “Without a strong and well-trained workforce, no health system can thrive. This makes the role of the National Postgraduate Medical College of Nigeria absolutely indispensable,” he noted.

The Minister listed priority interventions including: Special funding to accelerate specialist training, Measures to reduce brain drain, Access to TETFund support as the nation’s apex postgraduate medical education institution, Increased budgetary allocation for residency programmes, and Expansion of College activities across the six geopolitical zones.

He also assured that government was committed to completing key infrastructural projects at the College headquarters in Ijanikin, Lagos, including the Senate Building and a National Clinical Skills and Simulation Centre. Plans are also underway to acquire an Abuja office to strengthen the College’s national footprint.

Other measures include approving waivers for the recruitment of Fellows as Deputy and Assistant Registrars, providing dedicated research funding, and investing in modern simulation equipment.

Congratulating the 480 graduates of the College—including Fellows, MD awardees, and honourees—the Minister urged them to be “worthy ambassadors” of both the College and Nigeria. “Our discussions and policies must translate into action that will reduce brain drain, strengthen specialist training, and ultimately deliver a more resilient, responsive, and people-centred health system,” he said.

Delivering the convocation lecture titled “A Pandemic, Examinations and a Degree,” Prof. Solomon Kadiri reflected on how the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted medical training, spurred online learning, and shaped reforms in postgraduate education. He highlighted key innovations such as standard-setting in examinations and the Doctor of Medicine (MD) programme, which has already produced more than 400 graduates.

Kadiri warned that although the COVID-19 virus appears weakened, vigilance remains essential due to possible long-term effects.

In his welcome address, NPMCN President, Dr. Peter Ebeigbe, noted that while brain drain continues to affect fellowship enrolment, numbers are showing signs of stabilisation. Records show awards peaked at 459 in 2020, dropped to 310 in 2021, rose to 407 in 2023, but fell again to 338 in 2024 before the current year’s rebound to 480.

He stressed that despite challenges, the College has continued to expand training programmes across 16 faculties and to honour distinguished Fellows, including Dr. Sebastian Ndulue Nwosu, Dr. Dilli Dogo, Dr. Chukwuemeka Ezeanolue, and Dr. Fatiu Abiola Arogundade.