Brain drain, burnout threat to Nigeria’s health sector — PHSAI

…Urges swift reform following doctor’s sudden death on duty

By Sola Ogundipe

The Public Health Sustainable Advocacy Initiative (PHSAI) has called for urgent reforms in the Nigerian health sector to prevent systemic collapse.

The call came on the heels of the tragic death of Dr. Oluwafemi Rotifa, who collapsed after a 72-hour shift at Rivers State University Teaching Hospital, an incident that brought renewed attention to the growing strain on the country’s medical workforce.

Rotifa’s death, PHSAI noted, is among the latest in a series of losses among frontline health professionals, which include Dr. Ahmed Isaiah in 2022, Dr. Vwaere Diaso in 2023, and Dr. Okeoghene Edigba also in 2023. PHSAI described the deaths as preventable and symptomatic of deeper institutional challenges.

“The death of Dr. Rotifa is not just a personal loss-it is a warning signal. Each preventable death of a doctor weakens Nigeria’s health system and endangers millions of patients. Without urgent reforms, the system risks total collapse,” PHSAI said in its statement.

According to the group, Nigeria’s doctor-to-patient ratio now stands at 1:10,000, a ratio that is far below the World Health Organisation’s recommendation of 1:600.

The group regretted that thousands of doctors have emigrated in search of better opportunities, leaving those who remain dangerously overworked and pushing patients to seek treatment abroad.

In its policy brief, PHSAI called for an emergency recruitment drive to bring in more doctors, nurses, and allied professionals, as well as an expansion of medical school intake and accelerated licensing of new graduates.

PHSAI urged the government to offer competitive pay packages, hazard allowances, housing, and career development opportunities to stem the tide of brain drain.

Further, the body also emphasised the need for humane working conditions, including legally enforced maximum working hours and mandatory rest periods to prevent fatigue-related tragedies.

PHSAI further demanded fairer compensation for health workers through improved insurance and welfare packages, along with financial and welfare support for the families of deceased doctors, including those of the late Rotifa, even as it pressed for urgent long-term investment in hospital infrastructure, functional equipment, and emergency resources to strengthen the health system.

The organisation affirmed its readiness to work with all levels of government to implement these reforms and to build a more sustainable, resilient healthcare system that protects both providers and patients.