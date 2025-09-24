Boy beaten to death over cocoa pods

Ondo map

By Dayo Johnson

Akure—The Ondo State Police Command, has warned against jungle justice following the death of a young boy alleged to have been beaten to death, allegedly accused of plucking cocoa pods in Akungba-Akoko, Akoko South West Local Government Area of Ondo State.

Vanguard gathered that the young boy was assaulted at Alumni quarters in Akungba- by a man who accused him of harvesting his cocoa unlawfully.

After he was assaulted, the victim was brought to the police station unconscious about 2:30p.m., and was immediately referred for medical treatment.

He was confirmed dead hours after he was rushed to the hospital.

Contacted, the state police image maker, Ayanlade Olayinka, said the suspect has been arrested by police detectives.

Ayanlade added that the body of the deceased had been deposited in the hospital mortuary for autopsy.

He said that the case has been transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department, SCID, in Akure for thorough investigation to ensure that justice is served.

The police spokesperson condemned the incident and called on residents to refrain from taking laws into their own hands, describing such actions as counterproductive to societal peace and justice.