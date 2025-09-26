Borno Police confirms death of three children found in parked car

The car where the bodies were found

By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

The Borno State Police Command has confirmed that the death of three children whose liveless bodies were recovered in a parked car belonging to Zanna Jaridama was very sudden and unnatural.

Two of the victims were the biological children of Jaridama, while the other victim was a child of his neighbor.

Many conflicting reports (not Vanguard) have said, the children were abducted by yet to be identified individual(s), after Mallam Jaridama appeared on Facebook criticizing some politicians and government officials (names withheld), alleging that, they offer no contribution to the Governor despite occupying better official positions.

Another reports also said, the children were playing inside the car which was parked inside their house and got trapped without rescue, and ended up suffocating.

But the Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Keneth Daso in a press statement on Friday said, “The Borno State Police Command wishes to inform the general public of a tragic incident involving the sudden and unnatural death of three children in Mafa Local Government Area of the state.

“On 23rd September, 2025, at about 1400hrs, one Baba Zannah Jaridama ‘m’ of Zannari Ali Ngoshe Area, Mafa LGA, and his neighbour Muhammad Bukar ‘m’ of the same address, reported at Kaleri Police Outpost of missing children.

“1. Anwar Baba Zannah ‘m’, 3 years old, 2. Mama Baba Zannah ‘f’, 1 year 5 months old and 3. Ahmed Muhammad ‘m’, 5 years old

“Following initial investigations and circulation of information to all police formations, the whereabouts of the children remained unknown.

“However, on 24th September, 2025, at about 1030hrs, the complainant, Baba Zannah Jaridama, returned to Kaleri Outpost and reported that the corpses of the missing children were discovered inside his Honda Civic car where it was parked.

“Police operatives swiftly mobilized to the scene and evacuated the victims to the University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital (UMTH), where a medical doctor confirmed them dead. The corpses have since been deposited at the hospital’s mortuary for autopsy.

“The Commissioner of Police, CP Naziru Abdulmajid, psc, has ordered a discreet investigation to unravel the circumstances surrounding this unfortunate incident.

“He extends the Command’s deepest condolences to the bereaved families and assures the public that the outcome of the investigation will be communicated in due course.

“The Command urges members of the public to remain calm and continue to cooperate with the Police by providing credible and timely information”. Daso stated.