Bolanle Austen-Peters set to deliver keynote at NFVCB digital content confab

By Benjamin Njoku

Bolanle Austen-Peters, renowned Nigerian filmmaker and theatre director, is set to deliver the keynote address at the 5th edition of the Peace Anyiam-Osigwe Nigerian Digital Content Regulatory Conference (PAO NDCRC)m yearly organized by the National Film and Video Censors Board, NFVCB.

The conference, themed “From Volume to Value: Future of Nollywood in the Digital Age,” aims to explore the next growth frontier for Nigeria’s film and creative content industry.

Scheduled for November 18-19, 2025, at the MUSON Centre in Lagos, the conference focuses on scaling up quality, deepening value creation, and strengthening sustainability in the digital age

The trailblazing theatre and film amazon who is popularly called BAP is expected to lead conversations around how Nollywood can shift gears from sheer output to sustainable value creation in the digital era. BAP’s keynote which is on the theme of the conference is expected to set the stage for two power-packed days of panels and conversations with stakeholders, industry leaders, regulators, policymakers, creatives, academics, and investors across Nigeria’s creative economy.

Described roundly as “Queen of Nigerian Theatre” and a visionary filmmaker, Bolanle Austen-Peters has consistently set new benchmarks for storytelling excellence and global cultural diplomacy. Founder of Terra Kulture and BAP Productions, the celebrated stage and screen amazon has staged iconic productions like Saro the Musical and Fela & the Kalakuta Queens, while also producing acclaimed feature films including The Bling Lagosians, and Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti.

Speaking on the announcement, Executive Director of the NFVCB Dr. Shaibu Husseini said: “BAP is a natural choice for this year’s keynote. She embodies the perfect blend of artistic excellence, innovation, and business acumen that Nollywood must embrace in the digital age. Her remarkable contributions to theatre and film demonstrate the kind of value-driven storytelling that this year’s conference theme champions.