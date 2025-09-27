Bola Matel-Okoh, Ibukun Awosika, Dolapo Osinbajo for Executive Woman Summit

On October 8, 2025, Victoria Island, Lagos, will host The Executive Woman Summit (TEWS), a full-day event challenging the notion that women must conform to traditional models to succeed. Convened by legal and executive leadership trailblazer Bola Matel-Okoh, the summit is built around a single, powerful theme: “Leading from Within: An Authentic Approach to Leadership.”

According to the organizers, The Executive Woman Summit is a deliberate fusion of strategy and soul, designed to address a critical paradox in the African leadership landscape.

While women are making strides, they still face a significant glass ceiling. UN Women reports that women hold just 27% of parliamentary seats in sub-Saharan Africa. Meanwhile, a McKinsey study shows that in Nigeria’s financial sector, women occupy 47% of entry-level roles but only 28% reach the C-suite. Despite Nigeria’s slight edge with 10% of top firms led by female CEOs, the overall numbers highlight a systemic problem: women are rising, but not remaining.

“Africa cannot afford leadership that burns bright and burns out,” said Bola Matel-Okoh. “Our task is to design systems where executive women not only rise but remain at the highest levels of leadership. Authenticity is not a soft skill. It is a hard strategy.”

Through her work with BMO Advisory Services and the Women’s Lifestyle Hub, Matel-Okoh has a proven track record of mentoring over 250 women, and TEWS is a platform to scale that impact. The summit creates a space where women can connect and thrive without losing their core identity. Matel-Okoh believes that when women lead from within, they align resilience with results, and this drives long-term institutional impact.

The event is designed to be as dynamic as the women it serves, featuring candid fireside chats, sharp keynote talks, and panels that blend strategic insight with joy and balance. The event’s speaker lineup is a powerful one that features former Second Lady of Nigeria, Dolapo Osinbajo, and Ibukun Awosika, Founder of The Chair Centre Group. They are joined by a roster of leaders from finance, law, media, and tech.