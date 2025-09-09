Boat Mishaps: NIWA bans unlicensed boat operations to improve safety

The National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA) has announced a nationwide clampdown on unlicensed boat operations and unauthorised loading points, following a string of fatal accidents on Nigeria’s inland waterways.

Addressing journalists in Abuja on Tuesday, NIWA Managing Director, Bola Oyebamiji, said the measures were designed to curb recurring mishaps and strengthen safety compliance.

“NIWA has placed an immediate ban on loading activities from all unauthorised loading points across the country. No commercial passenger boat shall be allowed to load from any point other than those recognised and registered by NIWA,” Oyebamiji declared.

He further ordered that “all unlicensed boats and watercraft be removed from the waterways,” stressing that operators without proper certification would no longer be allowed to ply Nigerian waters.

According to him, boat owners must also enforce the mandatory use of lifejackets, while all vessels must clearly display their names and load lines.

“It is mandatory for all commercial boat operators to provide and enforce the use of lifejackets on the boats always. Every commercial passenger boat must properly display its Boat Name Letters and Load line,” he added.

The directive comes in the wake of several deadly boat accidents in recent months.

In April, a boat carrying traders capsized on the Niger River in Lapai LGA, Niger State, after a sudden storm.

In July, another accident on the Shiroro River claimed 15 lives, while two fatal mishaps were recorded in Sokoto in August.

Most recently, 27 people drowned in September when a boat carrying mourners capsized on the Kainji Reservoir in Borgu LGA, Niger State.

