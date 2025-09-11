Blackout: Businesses suffer as national grid collapses again

By Obas Esiedesa, Abuja

Businesses and homes suffered setback, yesterday, as Nigeria recorded another national grid collapse. The total electricity generation dropped to 1.5 megawatts, MW 2,917.83 MW between 11 am and 12 pm.

Shortly after the collapse, the Nigeria National Grid, an X handle that provides updates on Electric power distribution announced that “System restoration is in progress.”

In another tweet, the X account stated that the Disco loads of all power distribution companies across the country aside Ibadan DisCo have come down to zero megawatt.

“Disco load” is the amount of power (in megawatts, MW) allocated from the national grid to each Electricity Distribution Company (DisCo).

Meanwhile, the Abuja Electricity Distribution Company, AEDC, said that the national grid collapsed at about 11.23 a.m. The company made this known on its verified twitter handle in Abuja.

It said:” Please be informed that the power outage currently being experienced is due to a loss of supply from the national grid at about 11:23 a.m. on Wednesday.”

According to the company, the outage affected electricity supply across its franchise areas.

“Be rest assured we are working closely with the relevant stakeholders to ensure power is restored once the grid is stabilised.

However, the Nigerian Independent System Operator (NISO) has blamed Wednesday’s collapse of the national grid on a tripping incident at one of the country’s power generation companies.

In a statement, NISO said the grid suffered a system disturbance at 11:20 a.m. on September 10, 2025, after the tripping triggered a significant load drop, which cascaded to other power plants.

The agency said grid restoration commenced at 11:45 a.m., starting with supply from the Shiroro Power Plant to Abuja, with “substantial recovery” already achieved nationwide.

It stated: “The disturbance was caused by the tripping of a GenCo, resulting in a significant load drop, which cascaded to other GenCos, leading to a system disturbance.

“NISO immediately commenced restoration of the grid at 11:45 hrs, beginning with supply to Abuja from the Shiroro power plant, and substantial restoration has been achieved across the country. A full investigation into the immediate and remote causes is underway. The outcome of the investigation report would determine the remedial and proactive actions to be taken to forestall future occurrences”.