“Black cat is who I am” — Nigerian artist declares

Music artist BADBOYVIBE$ has said that his brand identity is deeply tied to the symbolism of the black cat, which he described as a reflection of both his personality and artistry.

He explained that while many people still associate black cats with superstition or misfortune, he has chosen to redefine the creature as a symbol of power, independence, and uniqueness. According to him, the animal’s mysterious elegance and self-assured presence resonated with him from childhood, making it a natural extension of his artistic image.

The artist noted that the choice was not just an aesthetic decision but a form of storytelling. He pointed out that the black cat now features prominently across his creative work, appearing in music videos, cover art, and branded merchandise. He said the symbol has become a recognizable mark that sets him apart in an industry filled with generic imagery.

BADBOYVIBE$ added that the black cat’s dual meanings across cultures inspired him further. While Western traditions often link it to bad luck, he said other cultures view it as a sign of magic, prosperity, and protection. This, he explained, aligns with the themes of duality—light and dark, strength and vulnerability—that frequently run through his music.

He observed that fans have embraced the motif, with many adopting the nickname “the black cats” online, turning it into a shared community identity. He stressed that the consistency of his visual aesthetic, often dark and atmospheric, ensures that his work remains instantly recognizable.

BADBOYVIBE$ concluded that his use of the black cat symbol represents more than a stage persona. He said it is an invitation for audiences to embrace their individuality, even if it means walking through the shadows, just as the black cat does.