Bitcoin holds steady around $111k as Ethereum defends $4,300

Bitcoin

Bitcoin traded near $110,900 on Wednesday, stabilizing after recent turbulence.

Analysts say strong stablecoin inflows and liquidity point to growing investor confidence, with buyers defending key levels despite lingering volatility.

“Momentum remains intact, and dips are quickly absorbed. Tactical buying continues to dominate,” said Parth Srivastava of 9Point Capital.

Ethereum hovered at $4,321, down 1.35% in 24 hours and 7% over the week, but analysts note its resilience above $4,300.

“Ethereum’s structural strength and surging dApp activity support long-term momentum, even as traders remain cautious near $4,500,” said Vikram Subburaj of Giottus.com.

At 10:53 AM IST, Bitcoin was up 0.62% in 24 hours but down nearly 1% over the week. The total crypto market cap stood at about $3.83 trillion.

Analysts add that BTC’s price action suggests consolidation, with a breakout above $110K potentially opening the way to $117K, while rejection could send it back to $104K support.

Vanguard News