Bishop Kukah welcomes guests as Sultan, Obasanjo sound alarm on unity, population crisis

By Musa Ubandawaki, Sokoto

SOKOTO:– The Catholic Bishop of Sokoto Diocese, Most Rev. Dr. Matthew Hassan Kukah, on Tuesday set the tone for a historic ceremony with a powerful welcome address as distinguished Nigerians gathered for the commissioning of the St. Bakhita ICT/CBT Center, established by legal luminary and philanthropist, Aare Afe Babalola, at the Catholic Secretariat, Aliyu Jodi Road, Sokoto.

Bishop Kukah, in his remarks, praised Aare Babalola’s enduring legacy in education and philanthropy, describing the gesture as a shining example of selfless service to humanity. He noted that the new ICT/CBT centre would go beyond Sokoto to contribute to Nigeria’s broader struggle to close the digital divide.

He described the project as a timely response to the nation’s pressing challenges, stressing that knowledge and technology remain the true backbone of national progress in today’s competitive world.

The fiery cleric further called for Nigerians to rise above divisions and embrace education as a unifying tool. “Our strength as a nation lies in our diversity. Through education, we can transform that diversity into a blessing rather than a burden,” Kukah declared.

In his goodwill message, the Sultan of Sokoto, His Eminence Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III, reinforced his well-known position on insecurity, declaring that bandits are nothing but terrorists with no religion or ethnicity. He warned that Nigerians must not allow criminals to exploit fault lines to divide the country.

“God does not make mistakes. He has brought us together as one people, and we must live in peace and harmony while seeking knowledge to improve our society,” the Sultan said, urging unity against forces bent on destabilising the nation.

Also present at the ceremony, former President Olusegun Obasanjo delivered a sobering message that drew national attention. He warned that Nigeria’s growing population, projected to exceed 400 million by 2050, could spell disaster if urgent measures are not taken.

Obasanjo lamented the alarming reality of over 25 million out-of-school children roaming Nigerian streets today. He predicted that without decisive action, the nation would face a more devastating wave of insecurity than Boko Haram in the years ahead.

“With over 25 million children out of school today, the Boko Haram of 2050 will be far more difficult to handle,” Obasanjo cautioned. He stressed that food security, quality education, and good governance must be urgently prioritised before the situation becomes unmanageable.

In a moment of candour, the former president remarked: “I don’t pray to be alive for the next 25 years, but the Sultan and Bishop will be alive to witness the catastrophe if nothing is done.”

Governor Ahmad Aliyu of Sokoto State, represented by his Chief of Staff, Alhaji Aminu Haliru Dikko (mni), announced during the event that the state government would replicate ICT centres across all three senatorial districts. He commended Aare Babalola and Bishop Kukah for their foresight, describing the new facility as a catalyst for technological growth in Sokoto.

Governor Aliyu pledged his administration’s commitment to education, skills acquisition, and youth empowerment, stressing that such investments are the only sustainable path to peace, progress, and economic prosperity.

The commissioning attracted dignitaries across political, cultural, and religious lines, symbolising the power of education and technology to unite Nigerians in pursuit of a brighter future.