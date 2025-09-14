Birnin Gwari rising again as peace pact rekindles farming, trade

…Emir Commends Process, Urges Farmers to Sustain Gains

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

BIRNIN GWARI — The Emir of Birnin Gwari, Alhaji Zubairu Jibril Maigwari, has commended the peace process initiated in the emirate earlier in 2025, noting that it has brought relative calm and encouraged farmers to return to their fields after years of insecurity.

Speaking during a fact-finding visit to review implementation of the Birnin Gwari peace model, the monarch explained that the agreement — brokered with the involvement of the Office of the National Security Adviser (NSA), the Kaduna State Government, security agencies, and community representatives — has significantly reduced insecurity across the area.

While acknowledging that isolated incidents such as theft and farm equipment confiscation still occur, the Emir stressed that the overall situation has improved compared to past years. He recalled that the turning point came when Fulani leaders presented kola nuts during the initial talks, a gesture he said helped build trust between communities.

Community leaders confirmed that farmers were encouraged to return to their lands despite challenges such as high fertilizer costs. Many have since resumed farming, and a good harvest is expected this season.

The Emir urged both federal and state governments to replicate the Birnin Gwari peace model in other troubled areas, particularly border communities.

Supporting this view, the Danmasanin Birnin Gwari, Alhaji Zubairu AbdurRauf, said the process has fostered coexistence between farmers and herders, with local communities actively safeguarding the progress made.

Economic activity is gradually recovering, with markets in Birnin Gwari once again bustling with grain and cattle trade. Over a hundred trucks loaded with livestock were observed entering and leaving the town during the assessment visit. Security operatives maintain constant patrols along the Birnin Gwari–Kaduna highway, a route that had previously been unsafe.

Local council officials reported improvements in school enrolment, internally generated revenue, and healthcare delivery, with Maigwari General Hospital fully functional. A commercial bank has also resumed operations in the town.

An assessment of communities including Fagoma Dam, Sabon Layi, Gagumi, Kakangi, and Randagi confirmed farmlands in active use, with optimism for strong yields in rice, grains, and livestock production.

Residents praised the Federal Government under President Bola Tinubu and the Kaduna State Government led by Governor Uba Sani for supporting the initiative through the Office of the NSA, Malam Nuhu Ribadu. They also appealed for measures to prevent infiltration from neighboring states that could threaten the fragile peace.

As part of the peace arrangement, both community vigilantes and repentant fighters have pledged to resist any disruption. For many locals, the current stability demonstrates that dialogue, backed by security measures and grassroots involvement, can provide a workable model for restoring peace in conflict-affected regions.