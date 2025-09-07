Triple eviction as Doris, Ivatar, Big Soso exit BBNaija season 10

The Big Brother Naija Season 10 live eviction show on Sunday night delivered triple drama as Big Soso, Ivatar, and Doris were evicted from the reality show.

Big Soso was the first to be announced as leaving the house, followed later by Ivatar and then Doris, a development that sparked emotional reactions from fellow housemates and fans alike.



The eviction comes a week after organizers spared all contestants in Week 5, heightening expectations for what would unfold this week.

The house is now left with 19 housemates who are left to battle it out for the grand prize of N150 million.

Vanguard News