Bielsa eyes third World Cup spot with Messi set for home swansong

Bielsa

Charismatic veteran coach Marcelo Bielsa is on the brink of guiding a third team to World Cup qualification as Uruguay take on Peru on Thursday needing only a draw to secure their ticket to next year’s North American extravaganza.

Paraguay, who host Ecuador, also need only a draw to qualify, while Colombia can book their spot at World Cup 2026 in the United States, Canada and Mexico, by beating Bolivia.

Reigning champions Argentina, for whom the incomparable Lionel Messi will be playing his last home qualifier for the Albiceleste at the age of 38, have already qualified, alongside Brazil and Ecuador.

For Uruguay, a draw or more in front of 60,000 fans in a packed-out Estadio Centenario in Montevideo would be a fitting achievement for the 70-year-old Bielsa.

He guided his native Argentina to a shock group stage exit at the 2002 World Cup in Japan and South Korea, but did better at the Chile helm in South Africa in 2010, reaching the knock-out stages before losing 3-0 to Brazil.

However, all has not been plain-sailing with the Celeste.

While Bielsa was met with supporter excitement — and even euphoria — when he took over the reins two years ago, an underwhelming campaign has dampened that enthusiasm.

“If I had to qualify my management, I would say that we should have got more than we did,” Bielsa said recently of his team, who have scored only 19 goals in 16 matches — a far cry from the swashbuckling attacking teams he usually puts out.

Qualification was always likely in a system that will see six of the 10 CONMEBOL sides qualify automatically, with one more heading into an inter-continental play-off.

Real Madrid midfielder Federico Valverde admitted as much, even though Uruguay have yet to book their ticket: “This qualification campaign was easier than the previous ones.”

– Venezuela seek history –

Only Venezuela — on 18 points as they travel to Buenos Aires on Thursday for Messi’s emotionally-charged home swansong — could delay qualification for Uruguay and Paraguay (both on 24 points). They must both lose and Venezuela pull off a shock victory.

Messi said last week that the clash “will be a very special match for me, because it’s my last qualifier”, although he did not rule out playing in a future friendly.

He has not confirmed whether or not he will play in the World Cup, although it seems certain since he plies his club trade in Miami.

Even if Venezuela do not win on Thursday, the Vinotinto are still well-placed to qualify for the World Cup for the first time, if only via the inter-continental play-offs.

They are the only one of the 10 South American sides never to have qualified for the global showpiece.

They are a point ahead of Bolivia (17 points) in the race for the play-off spot. Neither are expected to win away on Thursday but if Venezuela beat Colombia — who on 22 points should themselves have qualified by then — next Tuesday, that should be enough to pip Bolivia, who host Brazil next week.

Only rock-bottom Chile (10 points) have already been eliminated, with Peru (12 points) needing to win their final two matches and see both Venezuela and Bolivia slump dramatically to snatch a highly-unlikely place in the play-offs.