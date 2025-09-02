Beyond Blame – Ruth Otabor’s Death and the lessons for a Nation in transition

Ruth Otabor

By Eyengho Besidone

The tragic death of Ms. Ruth Otabor, a young woman whose life was cruelly cut short by an accident involving a Dangote truck, has once again turned the Nigerian social space into a theatre of outrage, accusations, and demands. But as the dust of controversy rises, one cannot help but wonder: are we truly mourning Ruth, or have we chosen instead to weaponize her death in pursuit of personal and material gains?

It is important to first recognize that every life lost in avoidable circumstances diminishes us as a nation. Ruth deserved better—a chance at survival, and if that failed, the dignity of being remembered for her humanity, not as a pawn in an online tussle for compensation. Sadly, the public debate shifted too quickly from her life and possible recovery to loud agitations for billion-naira settlements, scholarships, and payroll promises from Alhaji Aliko Dangote. This approach, though emotionally charged, risks trivializing the sanctity of life and raising troubling questions about our values as a people.

To be clear, corporate accountability must never be excused. Dangote Group, like every other corporate entity, bears a duty of care to ensure its drivers are trained, disciplined, and regulated to prevent tragedies like this. Nigerians know too well that reckless truck driving is a recurring menace, and this cannot be swept aside. However, corporate accountability must be separated from opportunistic exploitation. Dangote runs a company, different from his charity house, and while corporate social responsibility is important, the clamour for excessive payouts before due process diminishes the credibility of genuine advocacy.

The family, too, has its share of responsibility. In moments of crisis, the instinctive focus should be survival. For Phyna, that should have meant swift transfer of her late sister to UBTH in Benin, prompt medical intervention, and if necessary, international post-therapy for rehabilitation, including access to prosthetics. That step-by-step process of care was what Ruth deserved. Instead, what the world saw was a rush to the internet—controversy, demands, and the loud pursuit of compensation. This sequence suggests that somewhere along the line, the essence of compassion was overshadowed by the lure of profit.

But Dangote’s management cannot be left off the hook. In a world where perception often shapes reality, silence is never goldened in moments of crisis. The company’s leadership should have taken ownership of the narrative early issuing statements, offering immediate support, and engaging credible mediators like VDM, who initially raised the alarm on this matter. Strategic communication and proactive engagement would not only have softened public anger but also demonstrated empathy and leadership. Allowing the situation to slip into the hands of social media opportunists was a costly miscalculation.

At this point, what Nigeria needs is not more noise but dialogue, healing, and lessons for the future. Phyna, as a grieving sister, must meet Dangote’s representatives not with a mindset of exploitation, but with sincerity—seeking closure, not enrichment. Dangote Group, on its part, must step forward with humanity, not because it owes a billion-naira settlement, but because leadership in business is incomplete without compassion for people.

This tragedy is bigger than Dangote, Phyna, or Ruth’s family. It is a mirror held up to all of us, reflecting the moral decay slowly eating into our collective fabric. We are becoming a society too quick to exploit tragedy, too eager to demand compensation, and too slow to preserve the value of life itself. Our internet space, once envisioned as a platform for creativity, innovation, and nation-building, is increasingly being weaponized for crude ignorance and selfish agitations.

As a nation, we must do better. Ruth’s death must not be in vain. It should compel us to demand better road safety regulations, stricter enforcement of corporate accountability, and above all, a reawakening of our collective humanity. Let us commit to using our voices, platforms, and influence not to divide, exploit, or destroy, but to build, heal, and inspire.

Finally, Ruth’s tragedy is not just about Dangote’s trucks or Phyna’s demands—it is about the kind of nation we are becoming. Let her memory call us back to the basics: humanity first, wealth later.

Eyengho, S. Besidoned social Crusader & Advocate for Good Governance

Writes from Akpakpa Ajudaibo in Ugborodo warri Delta State