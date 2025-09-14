BerbieBeauty redefines athleisure, set to unveil Drop 10 collection September 20

By Ayo Onikoyi

Christiana Kayode better known as Berbiedoll and her athleisure brand, BerbieBeauty, on September 20, will unveil its 10th official collection, “Drop 10”, a milestone that symbolizes more than just new pieces — it represents a decade of vision, persistence, and cultural impact.

“Drop 10 is everything to me,” Berbiedoll says. “It’s a milestone that reminds me of how far I’ve come — from sketching pieces and hand-packing orders to seeing thousands of women across the globe wearing BerbieBeauty. It feels like a reward for not giving up.

“Each previous collection carved its own viral moment, blending bold design with a movement powered by women who want to look powerful, confident, and chic. But Drop 10 is set apart — it fuses the best of BerbieBeauty’s journey into one bold statement.”

According to her, the collection features exclusive, custom-designed athleisure staples: statement sets, tennis dresses, jumpsuits, and lounge-inspired looks. Built on bold color-blocking, premium fabrics, and flattering silhouettes, the pieces are designed for fitness, leisure, and everyday empowerment — embodying the modern IT girl.

For Berbiedoll, Drop 10 is both a celebration and a promise. It honors the women who have supported the brand from day one, while signaling that BerbieBeauty’s global chapter has only just begun.

“Drop 10 is proof that consistency, even in silence, pays off. It’s a thank you to the girls who’ve been here since Drop 1, and a declaration to the world that I’m just getting started.”

With Drop 10, BerbieBeauty isn’t just launching another collection — it’s cementing a movement, one that continues to redefine athleisure and inspire women across cultures.