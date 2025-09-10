Benue SUBEB Chair visits Education Commissioner, harps on staff training

…canvasses child-centered approach to addressing education sector challenges

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

The Executive Chairman, Benue State Universal Basic Education Board, SUBEB, Dr. Grace Adagba, Wednesday led her management and board members on a courtesy call on the new Benue State Commissioner for Education and Knowledge Management, Dr. Margaret Adamu, with a call for staff training and child-centered approach to addressing challenges in the education sector.

Speaking during the visit, Dr. Adagba said the purpose was to familiarize with the Commissioner upon her assumption of office stressing that the Ministry of Education was vast and expressed optimism that Dr. Adamu would work to move the Ministry forward.

The Information Officer of Benue SUBEB, Emmanuella Akese in a statement said Dr. Adagba commended the immediate past Education Commissioner for his contributions to the sector and added that, she was confident that, under Dr Adamu’s leadership, “the Ministry would continue to make meaningful progress in transforming the Education Sector.”

The SUBEB Chairman noted that there were priority areas requiring urgent attention, especially in the area of private basic schools. She cited the challenge of incomplete school census data, noting that the omission of private schools often denies the State opportunities for international grants, including those from UNICEF.

Dr. Adagba also emphasized the need for “staff training and a child-centered approach to addressing challenges in the education sector.” She stressed the importance of the “Federal Government’s Hope Education Programme,” noting that “accurate and comprehensive data is a prerequisite for States to benefit.”

According to her, “with Governor Hyacinth Alia’s commitment to advancing basic education in the state, we are gradually moving from infrastructural development to quality delivery in our schools.”

Responding, the Education Commissioner, in company of her Permanent Secretary and Directors, commended Dr. Adagba’s presentation and assured that she would work towards repositioning the Ministry for greater development pledging to ensure that all agencies and parastatals under the Ministry align their efforts geared towards the progress of the State.

Dr. Adamu who assured that the issue of credible school census would be prioritized, appreciated Governor Hyacinth Iormem Alia for his transformative initiatives in the education sector, including the construction of modern schools, provision of State-of-the-Art facilities, recruitment of over 9,000 teachers, and prompt payment of salaries and pensions.

The Commissioner further listed recent reforms introduced by the Ministry such as the implementation of the 9:3:4 system of education, compulsory ICT instruction in schools, promotion of skills acquisition through handwork, introduction of insurance cover for Learners, and a ban on customized textbooks among others.

She acknowledged SUBEB as the first parastatal to pay her a courtesy call since her assumption of office and said the gesture was highly appreciated.