Benue paramount ruler bans conferment of chieftaincy titles

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

The paramount ruler of the Idoma tribe and Vice Chairman of the Benue State Council of Traditional Rulers, HRM, Agaba-Idu Dr. Johm Elaigwu has embargoed the conferment of chieftancy titles in his domain.

A statement issued Wednesday by the Secretary of the Idoma Area Traditional Council, Adegbe Uloko, explained that the decision of the monarch was premised on the provision of Part II Section 7 (d) of the Chieftaincy Law of 2016 (as amended in 2023).

He noted that the law stipulated that “all conferments of Chieftaincy titles within the two Area Traditional Councils (Tiv and Idoma) must receive prior approval from the Paramount Rulers and the respective Area Traditional Council.”

He stated that “the intent of this provision is to regulate and safeguard the conferment of titles, thereby preventing indiscriminate proliferation and preserving the sanctity of our traditional institution.”

The statement noted that the embargo which took immediate effect should be obeyed and enforced in the nine Local Government Areas, LGAa, that make up the Intermediate Area Council.

Part of the statement read: “With immediate effect, no Intermediate Area Council or community is permitted to confer, approve, or announce any Chieftaincy title of any category until further directive is issued by the Paramount Ruler and the Idoma Area Traditional Council.

“This suspension is binding on all persons, groups, and institutions within Idoma land. Any Chieftaincy title conferred in contravention of this declaration shall be deemed null, void, and of no effect.

“Such unauthorized conferments shall not receive recognition from the Paramount Ruler, the Idoma Area Traditional Council, or the Benue State Council of Traditional Rulers.

“Defaulters may be subjected to further traditional and legal sanctions as deemed appropriate by the competent authorities.”