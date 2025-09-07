Benue IDPs/Refugees integrated into BIPC business model, get startup funds

Some of the beneficiaries and the GMD of BIPC

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

The Benue Investment and Property Company, BIPC, has graduated the first batch of six Internally Displaced Persons, IDPs, and refugees interns of its newly launched Business Model initiative.

Each of the beneficiaries also received N250,000 to start small businesses as part of the intervention designed to equip displaced persons with skills and economic support.

Speaking at the graduation event, held at the company’s corporate headquarters in Makurdi, the Group Managing Director of BIPC, Dr. Raymond Asemakaha, who congratulated the beneficiaries, disclosed that the initiative was designed in collaboration with the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, UNHCR, to provide the persons of concern sustainable livelihood support

He observed that the event signified a new dawn in the empowerment of displaced persons to help them achieve economic independence.

He said: “Today marks a significant milestone in our journey to provide hope to our IDPs. This programme has equipped you with valuable knowledge and skills to navigate the complexities of business so you won’t depend on NGOs and UN. We are not just giving cash and food; we are giving you opportunities to become self-reliant.”

The Group Managing Director disclosed that as part of the empowerment initiative, “each of the six graduads would received a cheque of ₦250,000 to enable them start small businesses.”

He appreciated Governor Hyacinth Alia for approving the scheme, pledging that more IDPs would be absorbed in subsequent batches.

Representative of the UNHCR Head of Sub-Office, Naomi Yerima commended the Benue State Government for strengthening BIPC through visionary leadership and also lauded the beneficiaries for demonstrating that “displacement does not define their potentials,” urging them to use their new skills to pursue their dreams.

Other BIPC officials, including the Company Secretary Josephat Ioryoosu, Head of Business Development and Strategy, Theresa Abeda, Chief Operating Officer of BIPC Bread, Charles Gber, and Chief Baker, Samuel Agoho also lauded the resilience and determination of the graduate trainees.

Some of the beneficiaries including Blessing Anyiman and Gabriel Terseer, thanked BIPC and the Benue State government for providing them with knowledge and opportunities that would help them become self-reliant.

A Cameroonian refugee, Comfort Oyah also expressed gratitude to the company, pledging to pass on the skills acquired to fellow refugees.