Benue: Hoodlums invade Gboko church, destroy properties

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

Unidentified hoodlums have attacked and destroyed the property of a church, the Throne of Grace Healing and Deliverance Ministries, in Mbatiav, along Gboko-Aliade road in Gboko Local Government Area, LGA, of Benue state.

The invaders reportedly destoryed chairs, Keyboard, drums, Public Address System, Unused Tiles, windows and the roof of the church building worth millions of Naira.

Though the reason for the invasion of the church has not been ascertained, the head of the church, Prophet Matthew Iorhembe who disclosed that the incident occurred few days ago expressed shock and disbelief that anyone could attack a place of worship in such a manner.

He said “the youths stormed the Church with dangerous weapons in their hands at about 11am and carried out the attack unchallenged.”

Prophet Iorhembe said though he called the Police, the youths had finished the destruction and left before the Police arrived.

“But men of Gboko Central Police Station have already arrested three persons in connection with the incident. I wonder why the Church will be attacked in such manner without telling anyone the offense.” he said.

The cleric stated that he had also informed the Chairman of Gboko LGA, Mr. Torseer Yina and a former member representing Gboko/Tarka at the House of Representatives.

He urged members of the Church to remain calm and allow law enforcement agencies do their work lamenting that property worth over N10million was lost in the attack.

Confirming the incident, Deputy Superintendent, DSP, Peter Orchia, the Second in Command, Police Public Relations Unit, Benue State Command, said the ‘A’ Division in Gboko was already investigating the matter.