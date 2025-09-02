Benue herders’ attacks: Sen Moro sends truck of food to affected constituents

Part of the food items donated to victims of herders’ attacks in Apa and Agatu LGAs by Sen Moro

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

The Senate Minority Leader and lawmaker representing Benue South Senatorial District, Sen. Abba Moro has donated a trailer-load of food items to several communities affected by armed herdsmen attacks in Apa and Agatu Local Government Areas, LGAs, of the state.

The Media Adviser to the lawmaker, Emmanuel John in a statement made available to newsmen in Makurdi explained that Senate Moro made the donation through his Personal Assistant, Stephanie Idoko-Oloja.

He said intervention was part the unrelenting efforts by the Senate Minority Leader to alleviate the suffering of the victims of attacks in parts of his constituency.

“While presenting the items to leaders of the affected communities for onward delivery to the victims, Senator Moro said he felt the pains of the ravaged communities.

“He restated his commitment to the welfare of the people and assured them that he would continue to work with the relevant stakeholders to nip the problem in the bud.

“He said he would never turn his back at them and enjoined them to always talk to him when the need arises.”

The various community leaders who were on ground to receive the items thanked Senator Moro for the gesture and prayed for God’s blessings for him.

Communities expected to benefit from the intervention in Apa LGA, according to the statement includes Ikobi, Ugbobi, Akpanta_Ijaha, Ojantelle, Akpete, Ataganyi, Omelemu, and Ankpali_Edikwu.

While those to benefit in Agatu are Akele, Olamachi, Alagbani, Efu Gole, Eguma, Olegadapa, Warri, Ogwule Ankpa, Ikpele gope, Ikpele gochi, Okpokpolo, Ejima Gega, Ejima Gochi, Ogumogbo, Ogbai, and Okwutanobe.