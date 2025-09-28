Benue govt hails RCN Medical Mission’s impact

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

The Benue State Government has commended the Remnant Christian Network (RCN) Medical Mission for its contributions to healthcare delivery in the state within just one year of operation.

The Commissioner for Health and Human Services, Dr. Paul Ogwuche gave the commendation during the One-Year Anniversary and Award Ceremony of the mission, describing its work as “selfless service that has touched countless lives, especially in underserved communities.”

Represented by Dr. Agogo Joseph Ije, the Commissioner lauded the vision of Apostle Arome Osayi, founder of RCN, as well as the dedication of medical professionals, partners, and volunteers who had advanced faith-driven healthcare in Nigeria.

The Commissioner reaffirmed the Ministry’s readiness to partner with faith-based organizations, civil society, and the private sector to strengthen healthcare delivery in the state.

“Our doors remain open to all stakeholders who share in the vision of accessible, affordable, and quality healthcare for all,” he said, urging continuous collaboration between government and faith-based institutions.

He further noted that “healthcare is not only a medical duty but also a spiritual and humanitarian responsibility,” encouraging the RCN Medical Mission to expand its impact and remain a model of compassion and excellence.

The highpoint of the event was the presentation of awards to outstanding contributors to Christian medical missions in Nigeria. Dr. Ogwuche congratulated the recipients, describing the recognition as a fitting reward for their sacrifice and service.