Benue govt appeals to striking Makurdi varsity workers to end action

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

The Benue State Government has appealed to striking Non Academic Staff of the Moses Adasu University, formerly Benue State University, BSU, Makurdi to call off its industrial action to enable an amicable resolution of the disputed issues.

The aggrieved staff of the institution declared the strike about two weeks ago over claims that the government failed to implement several key welfare measures including the payment of the new national minimum wage, the 25 and 35 percent wage awards approved by the Federal Government to cushion the impact of fuel subsidy removal as well as the non implementation of staff promotions from 2021 to 2024.

It was gathered that the leadership of the aggrieved workers including the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities, SSANU and Non Academic Staff Union of Educational and Associated Institutions, NASU, the management of the institution and the government negotiating team lead by the Head of Service, HoS, had already signed a tripartite Memorandum of Agreement that would pave the way for an end to the dispute but the workers stood their grounds.

Appealing to them to call off the action the HoS, Dr. Agbogbo Ode assured that “Governor Hyacinth Alia is ever ready to improve the staff welfare of the state, and no industrial dispute can be resolved in the atmosphere of chaos but dialogue.”

Dr. Ode in a statement by his Information Officer, Ahangba Ayati made the call Wednesday during a meeting between state government officials, management of the university and the Joint Unions of the aggrieved workers

Also, the acting Vice Chancellor of the University, Prof Simon Ubwa lauded Governor Alia for prioritising the welfare of workers in the state.

He urged the unions to call of their action in the best interest of the state assuring that the management of the institution was ready to implement government’s directive in the matter.

Responding on behalf of the unions, the Chairman, Joint Action Committee, SSANU and NASU, Comrade Luper Shishi promised that their various executives would meet with their congresses and report back their resolutions to the Head of Service and the university management.