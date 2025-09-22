Benue Deputy Speaker unveils seven-day free medical outreach for constituents

Ogenyi

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

The lawmaker representing Ado State Constituency and Deputy Speaker of the Benue State House of Assembly, Mrs. Lami Ogenyi has unveiled a seven-day free medical outreach for her indigent constituents.

The Chief Press Secretary to the Deputy Speaker, Agbaji Atsonwu in a statement explained that the intervention would commence from September 28 and end on October 4, 2025.

Mrs. Ogenyi said the outreach which is the second in the series under the auspices of the Lami Health Foundation is scheduled to provide full Medical and Surgical consultations services, full Medical Treatments and Interventions, and Minor Surgical Interventions, (Wound dressings, lipoma removal, hydrocelectomy and Hernia repair.)

Beneficiaries are also to get free eye screening and treatments, distribution of delivery packs to expectant mothers, free follow up management, Blood Pressure and Blood Sugar Tests, Screening for Hepatitis, HIV, Malaria, amongst others.

She explained that “the intervention is in furtherance of the already successfully concluded medical and surgical outreach held at Apa and Akpoge/Ogbilolo Council Wards where thousands of residents benefitted from various medical and surgical interventions.

“The outreach is thoughtfully designed to provide essential healthcare services to those who reside in the grassroot, especially women, children and the aged, ensuring access to medical consultations, screenings, and treatments.”

While emphasing the importance of health and well-being of the people, Mrs. Ogenyi stated that the broader outreach reflects her commitment to improving the quality of life of all her constituents.

She urged local residents to take advantage of the opportunity which according to her would feature healthcare professionals that would avail the people the best services.

The outreach would hold between September 28 and 29 September at the Primary Health Care Center, Ukwonyo Utonkon. From September 30 to October 1 the team would move to RCM Primary School III (St. Mary), Camp 2 Igumale and from October 2nd to 3rd it would be hosted by Primary Health Care Center, Ijigban while October 4th would be for mop-up exercise.