Benue Commissioner, SUBEB Chairman visit pupils injured in Ukum school explosion

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

Executive Chairman of Benue State Universal Basic Education Board, SUBEB, Dr. Grace Adagba, in company of the Commissioner for Education and Knowledge Management, Dr. Margaret Adamu, has visited hospitalised pupils of LGEA Primary School Ater, in Ukum Local Government Area, LGA, of the state who were victims of a recent explosion on the school premises.

It was gathered that the cause of the explosion is still being investigated.

At St. Anthony’s Hospital, Zaki-Biam, where the pupils are receiving treatment, Dr. Adagba explained that the delegation was there to assess the condition of the affected pupils.

The SUBEB Chairman, in a statement by the Information Officer, Emmanuella Akese, said, “These children are very dear to us and to the Executive Governor of Benue State, Rev. Fr. Hyacinth Alia. We are here to ensure that their situation improves, that they are in good health condition and that they are taken back to school as soon as possible.”

The SUBEB Chairman said the team would also assess the level of damage to the school, assuring that immediate steps would be taken to commence repairs on the school facility.

On her part, Dr. Adamu appreciated the Chairman of Ukum Local Government Council, Jonathan Modi, for his prompt intervention in ensuring the well-being of the children.

She also commended the management of St. Anthony’s Hospital for giving the pupils timely medical attention and prayed God to grant them speedy recovery.

Earlier, the Council Chairman disclosed that investigations were ongoing to ascertain the source of the explosion.

He explained that he was away on official assignment when the incident occurred but immediately directed that the victims be taken to a good hospital for urgent treatment. He further revealed that “three of the victims are already set to be discharged, while one with a severe eye injury would be referred to Makurdi for specialised care.”

The Managing Director of St. Anthony’s Hospital, Rev. Sr. Susan Tonguve confirmed that the children had been stabilised, with only one still facing a serious eye challenge. She assured that the hospital was doing everything possible to give them the best and effective medical attention.

Responding on behalf of parents of the affected children, Mr. Mnzungwega Yongo appreciated the Benue State Government for responding immediately to the situation.

Also on the visiting team was the Director General of Special Projects, Prof. Gabriel Akpen, who expressed plans to visit the affected school to assess the extent of damage and initiate plans for its repairs.

The Executive Chairman of SUBEB, the Education Commissioner and members of the team also paid all the medical bills of the affected pupils and later paid a courtesy visit to the Ukum Chairman and visited the Ukum Local Government Education Authority, LGEA, office.

On the delegation were the Permanent Secretary of Basic Education, Mrs Bibiana Tyoishi, Board Secretary SUBEB, Dr. Joseph Jande, Director of Monitoring and Evaluation SUBEB, Comrade Patricia Gbuuga, Director of Social Mobilisation SUBEB, Comrade Kingley Ingyulan and Desk Officer Security SUBEB, Jeremiah Mtsenga.