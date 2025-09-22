Benue attack calls for decisive action against armed herdsmen, militia gangs – CERON

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

The Campaign for Equal Rights and Opportunities for all Nigerians, CERON, has decried the murder of over 16 security personnel by a combined team of armed herdsmen and local militia gangs at Agu Centre in Katsina-Ala Local Government Area, LGA, of Benue state, saying the development calls for decisive action against the activities of armed herdsmen and militia gangs in the state.

The security personnel made up of the state established Operation ‘Anyam Nyor’, a Joint Security Task Force which had police personnel and members of the Benue State Civil Protection Guards, BSCPG, Friday ran into an ambush by the armed gangs which also left some with injuries and several others missing.

Reacting to the development, the Secretary of CERON, Francis Odiir in a statement said it was unfortunate that armed herders had successfully conscripted local militia gangs into their heinous activities in Benue State.

He noted that it was a development that should be a cause for worry for the people of the state as it would worsen the insecurity in the state if nothing was done immediate to stem it.

“The news of the attack on security personnel in Benue state by a combined team of herdsmen and local militia gangs should be a source of worry for everyone in the state.

“Just when it seemed like that the state is getting some relief from insecurity compared to what we had few months ago then this happened.

“The development must not be allowed to dampen the momentum against insecurity in the state. Rather it calls for a decisive action against the activities of armed herdsmen and militia gangs in the state.

“Armed herdsmen must not be allowed to conscript local militia gangs into their fold because a combination of the two will pose so much challenge and difficulty in the fight against insecurity Benue State.

“It has even become more important for the locals to work closely with security personnel because what happened on Friday calls for that synergy.

“We also appeal to community leaders to show leadership at this time by supporting the onslaught against these criminal gangs. Security personnel need credible information to be able to contain the monster,” he said.

He also commended the Police for the arrest of some of the suspects in the attack advising that “no stone should be left unturned in the move to apprehend the criminals responsible for the attack.”