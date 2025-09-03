Benue Assembly happy with Emberga as Speaker – Deputy Speaker

Ogenyi

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

Deputy Speaker of the Benue State House of Assembly, Mrs Lami Ogenyi, has declared that lawmakers are happier with the emergence of Mr. Alfred Emberga as the new Speaker.

She said the humility of the new Speaker and the fact that he made transparency and accountability his watchword from the day of his emergence stood him out as a good leader.

Mr. Emberga emerged as the new Speaker of the House in a unanimous vote by members on August 24, 2025, following the resignation of his predecessor, Mr. Hyacinth Dajoh.

The Deputy Speaker, who was fielding questions from newsmen in Makurdi, assured that the House was behind the new Speaker and would give him all the support that would also impact the lives of the people of the state through legislation that would support the development strides of the Governor Hyacinth Alia-led administration.

While describing Mr. Emberga as a gender friendly leader, the Deputy Speaker said, “We have a good working relationship since his assumption as the new Speaker, he has always consulted me when carrying out one or two decisions in the Assembly unlike what we had in the past.

“The new Speaker is a sincere man, a very principled person at the same time; I can assure the Benue people that with him, we will make laws that will better the lot of the youths and women of Benue State.”

According to her, “We all enjoy working with him and all the members are happy with him. This is the first time in this Assembly that we are seeing leadership with this kind of openness and he is carrying everyone along.

‘So I expect all the members of the Assembly to keep giving him the need support because already he is doing well and I think if we keep giving him the necessary support he will do better and even exceed our expectations.”