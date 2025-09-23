Benue Ambush: Nigeria can’t continue burying men in uniform  —  Peter Obi

Peter Obi

Former Anambra State governor and 2023 Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has condemned the killing of security personnel in Benue State, saying Nigeria cannot continue burying men in uniform without addressing the root causes of insecurity.

Obi’s statement on Tuesday followed the deadly ambush at Agu Centre, Mbatyula/Mberev Council Ward of Katsina-Ala Local Government Area, where no fewer than 16 security operatives were feared dead after suspected armed herdsmen and local militia gangs attacked a joint team.

Several personnel remain missing, while survivors sustained injuries. Trucks conveying the operatives were also burnt, and motorcycles were carted away by the assailants.

Reacting in a post via his X handle on Tuesday, Obi lamented the frequency of such tragedies.

“Over the past weeks, the country has been thrown into mourning yet again with the reported tragic killings of our security personnel. The causality ranges from our gallant soldiers, to members of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, to our brave policemen and even community vigilante members. Our men and women in uniform have paid the ultimate price in the line of duty, dedicating their lives to the safety and stability of our dear nation,” he wrote.

Obi urged political leaders to see the recurring attacks as a call to strengthen the country’s security system.

“These recurring killings should serve as a wake-up call to us leaders to better equip and motivate our security operatives. Security must now become the foundation of governance,” he stressed.

He also called for fair compensation and welfare support for the families of the slain operatives.

“Our government must rise to the responsibility of ensuring that the wives, children, and parents of these fallen heroes are fairly compensated and supported. That is the least a grateful nation can provide. It is not charity, it is justice for those who laid down their lives so the rest of us can live,” Obi stated.

Paying tribute to the victims, Obi wrote: “To every fallen hero, may your soul rest in perfect peace. Your sacrifice and patriotism will never be forgotten. And to the families left behind, you are not alone. May God continue to provide you with strength and comfort.”

