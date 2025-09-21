Benue: 16 security personnel feared dead, many missing in ambush by herdsmen, militia gangs

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

Over16 security personnel are feared dead while many are reported missing in an ambush by suspected armed herdsmen supported by local militia gangs during an operation at Agu Centre, a rural settlement in Mbatyula/Mberev Council Council Ward of Katsina-Ala Local Government Area, LGA, of Benue state.

Some of the security personnel who survived the attack sustained injuries while the trucks conveying them were burnt in the offensive and motorbikes carted away.

According to a source in the area, among those killed were personnel of the state established Operation ‘Anyam Nyor’, a Joint Security Task Force which had police personnel and members of the Benue State Civil Protection Guards, BSCPG.

He explained that the security team numbering over 90 led by Assistant Superintendent of Police, Danlami Usman, also known as Dan Zuru, who is dreaded by criminals in the area, was moving into the general area to flush out armed herdsmen who stormed the area in large numbers.

He said: “The armed herdsmen joined forces with known local militia gangs in the communities and they were close to 1,000 in total. And unknown to the security team, the criminals laid ambush for them at between Tse Agbami and Agu Center in Katsina-Ala LGA on the border with Ukum LGA.

“They drove into the ambush and in the exchange of gun fight they killed over 16 members of the security team and took several others away including their leader a popular and dreaded Assistant Superintendent of Police, Danlami Usman, also known as Dan Zuru, who had overtime been leading the onslaughts against bandits and armed herdsmen in Sankera axis made up of Ukum, Logo and Katsina-Ala LGAs.

“They took him away and we have been calling his line but the person that picks the call speaks a different language.

“It is a sad day for us in Sankera because he was the one who had been at the forefront of fighting bandits and armed herdsmen in this part of the state. Criminals, bandits and armed herdsmen were scared of him. His demise will pose a major security challenge for our people. It is a tragedy.”

Contacted, the Chairman of Katsina-Ala LGA, Justine Shaku who confirmed in incident also posted the development on his verified social media handle.

The Chairman stated that a joint military clearance operation was carried out around the Agu Center general area in Mbatula/Mberev Council Ward, Katsina-Ala LGA on Friday.

He said report indicated that some officers who participated in the operation were still missing, including the well-known Dan Zuru, who was allegedly captured alive by armed bandits.

“The operation was jointly resisted by local armed militias, Fulani marauders, and some mercenaries brought in from a neighbouring State. During the confrontation, three of these hired fighters were reportedly killed by the joint border troops.

“Eyewitness said the attackers were more than 1,000, they came in large numbers.”

He said casualty reports indicated that more than 10 security personnel went missing and “so far, only two bodies have been recovered. In addition, two Hilux vehicles were burnt, and several motorcycles were carted away by the attackers. Reinforcements have since been deployed to the area.”

It was gathered that the Commissioner of Police, Ifeanyi Emenari spent the entire Saturday in Katsina-Ala leading further operations and recovery efforts in the area.

Meanwhile the Police is yet to issue a formal statement on the issue.