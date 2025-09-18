Benin summit gains global momentum as Earl Osaro Onaiwu celebrates widespread support

BENIN CITY – The much-anticipated “One Voice, One Vision, One Benin” Summit, aimed at uniting the Benin people worldwide and fostering collective growth, has generated significant excitement both locally and across the diaspora.

Convener Earl Osaro Onaiwu expressed immense satisfaction over the global response to the summit, describing the enthusiasm as a reflection of the pride and unity of the Benin people.

“What we are seeing is a true reflection of the pride of the Benin people,” Onaiwu said. “This summit is more than an event; it is a movement toward unity, cultural preservation, and prosperity for generations to come.”

The summit provides a platform for leaders, stakeholders, and community members to engage in discussions on culture, development, and the future of the Benin nation. It will feature keynote speeches, panel sessions, and cultural showcases celebrating the richness of Benin heritage while outlining actionable steps for progress.

Interest in the summit continues to grow globally, with invitations extended to prominent figures in governance, business, academia, and the arts. Many members of the Benin diaspora have pledged support, highlighting the event’s role as a unifying force.

Onaiwu emphasized that the “Gathering for Unity and Prosperity” is intended to be a foundation for sustained collaboration, investment, and cultural renaissance.

“Our goal is clear: unity and prosperity for our people. We want every Benin son and daughter to feel proud, connected, and see a future where our heritage is both preserved and projected to the world,” he added.

As preparations intensify, attention is firmly fixed on what promises to be a landmark event in the ongoing journey of the Benin people toward unity and sustainable progress.