Bello Shagari urges calm, unity amid rising insecurity in Shagari LGA

Shagari, Sokoto State

Community leader and youth activist, Bello Shagari, popularly known as Yariman Shagari, has appealed for calm and unity as insecurity concerns grow in Shagari Local Government Area of Sokoto State.

In a statement addressing recent unrest, Shagari urged residents, particularly young people, to remain peaceful and cooperate with security agencies while government efforts to restore normalcy are underway.

“I call on all residents, especially our youth, to remain calm and cooperate fully with security agencies. Our collective voice has been heard, and the government is taking necessary steps to protect us,” he said.

He disclosed that both state and federal authorities are aware of the situation, citing the recent visit by the Deputy Governor of Sokoto State to affected areas as a sign of government’s commitment.

Shagari stressed that achieving lasting peace requires discipline, unity, and the active involvement of the youth. “As we await the resolution of these challenges, I urge everyone to avoid actions that may escalate tensions. Together, with patience and resilience, we can restore peace to Shagari,” he added.

Security agencies have reportedly stepped up patrols across the area to forestall further disturbances, while residents remain hopeful that the combined efforts of government and community will soon restore peace.