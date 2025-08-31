Behind the Scenes of Africa’s Banking Revolution: A product marketer’s journey through SeaBaaS

By Audu Adetutu

When Elizabeth Anuoluwapo Ogunseye walked into Sterling Bank’s Lagos headquarters in late 2024, she faced an unprecedented challenge: helping millions of customers navigate the transition to SeaBaaS, Africa’s first indigenous core banking system.

“I had sleepless nights thinking about all the things that could go wrong,” admits Ogunseye, Sterling Bank’s Product Marketing Manager. “We weren’t just launching another app feature. During a complete system overhaul, we asked millions of customers to trust us with their money.”

The stakes were enormous. Sterling’s flagship products – OneBank mobile app and Switch diaspora banking – served millions across Nigeria and the diaspora. One communication misstep could shatter years of built trust.

Translating Tech Speak into Trust

Ogunseye’s biggest challenge wasn’t the technology itself, but making it understandable. “I remember sitting in briefing meetings, listening to engineers talk about microservices and cloud-native infrastructure,” she recalls. “But I kept thinking about Mrs. Adebayo, a small business owner who uses our OneBank app every morning. Would she understand why her banking experience was about to change?”

Her solution was deceptively simple: focus on human benefits, not technical features. Instead of explaining microservices architecture, her team crafted messages about faster transaction processing. Rather than discussing API capabilities, they emphasised improved reliability.

“We tested every message with real customers,” Ogunseye notes. “I remember one focus group where we showed participants our initial communication about ‘enhanced system architecture.’ The confusion on their faces told us everything. We went back to the drawing board.”

The Communication Blitz

As migration day approached, Ogunseye’s team launched what she calls “the most comprehensive customer communication campaign in Sterling’s history.” Every touchpoint, from push notifications to emails, in-app banners and social media, became an opportunity to build confidence.

“We decided to over-communicate rather than under-communicate,” she explains. Months before migration, customers got educational content. Weeks before, detailed timelines. Days before, reassurance and support contacts.”

I tested everything for the first 48 hours after migration. “Our customer service channels were flooded,” Ogunseye remembers. People wanted to know if their money was safe and if scheduled payments would work. We had prepared for this, but the volume was still overwhelming.”

The Results Speak

One year later, the numbers tell a remarkable story: 150% growth in adoption, 60% faster processing times, zero downtime during cutover, and over 2 billion transactions processed.

But for Ogunseye, the most meaningful measure came at a Lagos fintech conference. “A woman approached me and said she’d been nervous about the system changes, but our communications made her feel informed and valued. She said she actually trusted Sterling more after the migration than before.”

“That conversation reminded me why I love product marketing,” Ogunseye reflects. “We’re not just promoting features – we’re building trust. In financial services, that trust is everything.”

Lessons for the Industry

Ogunseye’s experience has made her a sought-after speaker across Africa’s fintech scene. Her message is clear: technology alone doesn’t drive adoption- trust does.

“I’ve seen brilliant products fail because companies forgot about the human element,” she observes. “In Africa, where financial inclusion is still growing, trust is even more critical. People need to feel that technology is working for them, not making their lives more complicated.”

She emphasises the importance of cross-functional collaboration. “The most successful launches happen when marketing, product, and engineering work as one unit. We can’t be an afterthought – we must be part of development from day one.”

The Bigger Picture

For Ogunseye, SeaBaaS represents more than a successful migration. “It proved that Africa can build world-class financial technology,” she says. “But more importantly, it showed that African customers are ready to embrace innovation when it’s presented with respect and transparency.”

As she looks toward future launches, Ogunseye carries lessons from one of African banking’s most ambitious transformations. “Technology changes quickly, but trust is built slowly,” she concludes. “My job is to make sure that as we innovate, we never lose sight of the people we’re innovating for.”