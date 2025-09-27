Beauty firm donates ₦46m to support cancer survivors in Nigeria

L-R: Desmond Quaye, Head of Sales, Beiersdorf Nigeria, Abubakar Ali, Head of Shopper & Customer Marketing, Beiersdorf Nigeria, Abigail Simon-Hart, Co-Founder of Bricon Foundation, Dr Niyi Adekeye, Co-Founder of Bricon Foundation, Dele Adeyole, Country Manager, Beiersdorf Nigeria, Mobola Fatodu, Senior Brand Manager, Beiersdorf Nigeria, and Eniola Onimole, HR Director, Beiersdorf CEWA, at the official presentation of NIVEA’s N46,693,500.00 cheque to Bricon Foundation to support cancer survivors in Lagos recently.

By Esther Onyegbula

Beiersdorf Nigeria, makers of NIVEA, has donated ₦46 million to The BRICON Foundation to support cancer survivors across the country.

The donation was announced at the Foundation’s second R.I.S.E. Conference held at Eko Hotels, Lagos, on Tuesday, September 23.

According to the organisers, the fund will be channelled into microloans, vocational training, educational support, and emotional care programmes to enable survivors reintegrate into society after treatment.

Dr. Niyi Adekeye, co-founder of BRICON, said the intervention would help cancer survivors rebuild their lives.

“Cancer takes more than health; it drains families emotionally and financially. Many survivors finish treatment unable to restart their businesses or send their children back to school. This partnership is about restoring confidence and giving survivors the means to stand on their own again,” Adekeye stated.

The funds were raised through NIVEA’s “You Buy | You Save | We Donate” campaign, with ₦300 from every qualifying purchase dedicated to the initiative.

Country Manager of Beiersdorf Nigeria, Dele Adeyole, said :“At Beiersdorf, care is more than a brand promise; it is our corporate DNA. This initiative demonstrates how NIVEA translates the simple act of choosing our products into a powerful force for social good. By channeling everyday consumer choices into over ₦46 million lifeline for cancer survivors, we are affirming that care must touch both skin and soul. We are humbled to stand with BRICON Foundation in restoring dignity, resilience, and hope to survivors across Nigeria.

Also speaking, Marketing Director for Central, East and West Africa, Fiyin Toyo, noted that the partnership was aimed at giving survivors dignity, hope, and opportunities to rebuild.

According to him, Most people know NIVEA for skin care, but our mission goes deeper; we are committed to caring beyond skin. Cancer is a cause close to our hearts because so many of us have been touched by it, whether through a friend, family member, or colleague. BRICON Foundation is doing incredible work to help survivors get back on their feet, and this partnership allows us to turn the value of care into something tangible, giving survivors dignity, hope, and the opportunity to rebuild.”

The BRICON Foundation established the R.I.S.E. Conference to provide a platform for advocacy, networking, and survivor empowerment, with this year’s edition focusing on reintegration after treatment.