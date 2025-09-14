Beans farmers debunk use of cement as preservatives

The Cowpea and Beans Farmers, Processors and Marketers Association of Nigeria (C&BFPMAN) has debunked allegations of the use of cement as preservatives of beans produce.

The National President of C&BFPMAN, Mr Kabir Shuaibu, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Lagos.

NAN reports that a video making rounds on the social media suggests where some boys are seen mixing beans with what looked like cement.

But Shuaibu noted that no legitimate member of the association would engage in such underhand practices.

“We are not aware of the use of cement for the preservation of beans. As an association, we engage in international best practices in the preservation of beans and other allied products.

“Our member-farmers do not engage in unscrupulous practices in the preservation of our beans or cowpea produce.

“We had recently stopped the use of any additive in the preservation of beans. What we do now is to purchase thick nylon bags from the sack companies to package our produce.

“The nylons are fixed inside the sacks and beans poured directly into the nylon bags before sealing the sacks.

“With the nylon bags as the first package for the beans, the package is airtight and will not allow weevils or any insect to penetrate the bags,“ he said.

According to him, the farmers make use of friendly additives to prevent weevils from eating up old beans.

“We also make use of a friendly additive, known as ‘Topstoxin’ to prevent weevils from eating up old beans.

“The bag of beans is divided in quarters with the additives applied in them. This additive pose no danger to human health or damage to the produce.

“In other cases, dried peppers are sealed alongside the bags of beans to prevent the proliferation of weevils into the bag.

“However, the addition of nylon bags into the sacks of beans, is currently the best bet in adequate preservation of the beans.

“It is common sense that the use of cement for beans preservation will be easily detected and the consumers will not patronise us.

“So, we will never engage in such harmful practices,” he said.

Vanguard News