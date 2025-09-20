‘Beacon of hope, dignity, service’,  Pro-Tinubu group hails Remi Tinubu on birthday 

By Emem Idio, Yenagoa

The founder and National Coordinator of 5000 Youths for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Miss Minabai Ofonih Victoria, has felicitated with the First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, on her 65th birthday anniversary.

In a birthday felicitation message signed by Miss Ofonih, she described the first lady, Senator Tinubu as ” a beacon of dignity, service, and purpose-driven leadership” whose life and legacy have continued to inspire millions of Nigerians, especially women and youth across the nation.

She stated that her unwavering commitment to nation-building, social justice, and the upliftment of the underprivileged would not go unnoticed, and highlighted that from her impactful years as First Lady of Lagos State to her distinguished service in the Senate, and now as First Lady of the nation, Oluremi Tinubu has remained a shining example of grace, strength, and compassion.

She expressed optimism that this new chapter of her life would bring her renewed strength, divine wisdom, and continued fulfillment in service to humanity.

Miss Ofonih also used the medium to reaffirm her organisation’s support for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, noting that Senator Oluremi Tinubu’s advocacy for women empowerment and youth development is deeply aligned with their vision for a progressive and inclusive Nigeria.