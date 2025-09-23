‘Be patient with Tinubu’ – Steel manufacturers’ chair, Adewoye urges Nigerians

By Demola Akinyemi, Ilorin

The Chairman, Basic Metal Sector, Iron and Steel Manufacturers Association of Nigeria, (BMSISMAN), Prince Lekan Adewoye, has urged Nigerians to be patient with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and give him a second chance in the 2027 general elections to enable him to fully implement his policies to the enjoyment of Nigerians.

Adewoye, speaking with journalists in Ilorin on Monday, said that the support for President Tinubu became necessary because another four years would enable Nigerians to feel the positive impacts of his economic policies maximally.

He also said that the economic policies President Tinubu took was the right policy to take, adding that

in all fairness, the president has done very well.

“If we want to continue on that trajectory, there are certain things that must be done. Nigeria as a country can not continue to do what they were doing in the past.” he said.

Adewoye further said that though Nigerians have concerns about his removal of petroleum products subsidy,but added that his rivals have also said that they would have done the same thing.

According to him:”the performance of the president is fantastic. I know people have some concerns, but I think what is important for us is to look at where we were when this administration came it.

“When they came in, they took some bold steps because what was on the ground was not sustainable, so we’ve seen people raising concern about the removal of subsidy, floatation of currency but those were necessary policies that ought to have been done even before the president came in. So he took the bold step and he did exactly what he should do.”

Already,he said the economy is getting stabilised:”I think things have changed. At the initial stage, we could see a sharp increase in the price of commodity but now that things are stabilising we can begin to say that prices of commodities are coming down gradually. I know you can also attest to the fact that the price of rice is gradually coming down.

“So I think Nigerians should just be patient. I believe the government is doing the right thing and all of us will have to wait and see the result of this very necessary policies of the government.”

Adewoye also urged people of Kwara South to speak with one voice in other to be able to achieve the ultimate goals of the region.

“The Kwara south people should come together and see how, through concerted efforts we can achieve our intimate goals for Kwara south.

“We have a lot of potentials, we have the human capacity, we have the resources. But if we don’t speak with one voice, if we don’t know what the potentials are , we’ll not be able to exploit. It is what you know that you can exploit.

“In Kwara south, we are not poor people, we have been endowed with great resources, we have the human capacity so there’s the need for us to come together, use our natural resources, the human resources to be able to achieve the desired result.” he said.

Speaking about zoning of gubernatorial seat in 2027,Adewoye said that the zone believes in equity, fairness and justice.

“We believe in fairness, equity, justice, we know we have three senatorial districts in this state, central and south had it previously, of course what we should expect is that it goes to the north.” he said.