Be conscious of our cultural heritage – Abiri tasks Nigerians

By Demola Akinyemi, Ilorin

A Culture expert and National Director Miss Motherland Nigeria,Prince Timi Abiri has called on Nigerians to rejuvenate our cultural identity and make it a priority to promote our culture at every given opportunity.

Abiri made the call in Offa ,Kwara state when the entourage of Motherland Nigeria escorted the First ever,” Miss Motherland Nigeria”,Queen Muniroh Oyindamola Ajibola, in company of her parents and relations to celebrate her victory to Offa her country home as the pioneer Queen of the cultural pageant .

The Queen’s team first paid homage to Oloffa of Offa HRM Mufutau Gbadamosi Esuwoye 11 in his palace and then to Frontline Orphanage home,where food items were donated to the motherless children.

The Prince from Ileife said”

we must make it a priority to promote our culture at every given opportunity. That’s what Miss Motherland is doing, and that’s what our being here is all about.

“We should please show love and show support to those who are in need of support, to those who are the vulnerable, let us all come together to encourage these people, especially the orphans, and encourage them to show a hand of love.”

He added that,”whoever you can help, no matter how little, do something to help somebody. And let us always promote our motherland. Let the consciousness of our cultural heritage be with us every day.

Let us know that our cultural identity is our indigenous culture.

“The moment we lose that, then we’ve lost our identity. So we must always represent our indigenous cultures at all times.”

He explained that Queen Munirah emerged winner of the maiden Miss Motherland Nigeria after a rigorous process that began with 206 entries nationwide in April 2025.

Abiri said contestants went through several rounds, including auditions, screenings, and eliminations, before the Queen triumphed in the final stage.

At the palace,the reverred Olofa of Offa, HRM Oba Mufutau Gbadamosi Esuwoye II, praised the queen for proudly identifying with her roots.

“You are someone who has chosen to be proudly reborn as an Offa indigene by bringing your crown home. Unlike others who claim Lagos and forget their communities, you have honoured your town and your parents. I pray God Almighty will bless and keep you, and grant you success in all your endeavours,” the monarch said

Reflecting on her journey, Queen Munirah attributed her victory to confidence and faith.

“I feel excited and happy. What helped me was my confidence, my poise, and the way I carried myself, but above all, I believe in God, and He crowned my efforts with success,” she said.

She also extended her goodwill to vulnerable children during a charity visit to Frontline orphanage home in the town.

On her plans as queen, she pledged to use her platform to promote culture and empower young girls.

“I want to promote our culture and also empower young girls through education, skill acquisition, and agriculture. Many young girls lack access to quality education and opportunities, and I want to help bridge that gap,” she added.