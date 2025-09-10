BDMCs sets pace, signs landmark agriculture deal with Adamawa Emirate Council

Business Development Managers & Consultancy Services Ltd (BDMCs) has signed a landmark agriculture development agreement with the Adamawa Emirate Council in Yola, alongside international technical partners, in a transaction valued at $80 million. The initiative, been the first of its kind in West Africa, aims to catalyze a modern, integrated agricultural ecosystem that supports food security, youth empowerment, and climate resilience in line with the Federal Government ongoing national economic reforms.

The project is being implemented on over 2,000 hectares of royal land graciously allocated by His Royal Highness – Alhaji Muhammadu Barkindo Aliyu Mustapha, the Lamido of Adamawa—a significant commitment for an integrated agricultural venture in West Africa. Aligned with the Agro-Climatic Resilience in Semi-Arid Landscapes (ACReSAL) agenda, the programme extends beyond primary production to deliver end-to-end value-chain infrastructure.

Phase 1 mobilizes 1,100 hectares across seven crop clusters: Maize (300 ha), Rice (250 ha), Sesame (150 ha), Soybeans (100 ha), Ginger (150 ha), Turmeric (100 ha), and Hibiscus (50 ha). Planned assets include climate-smart irrigation, mechanized field operations, post-harvest/processing facilities, and logistics to ensure consistent market access.

Phase 2 adds Livestock & Aquaculture (300 ha)—Cow, goat and dairy farms (120 ha), animal fattening lots (80 ha), snail and poultry integration (30 ha), aquaculture with hatchery and restaurant supply (70 ha)—plus Greenhouse & Irrigation Technology (150 ha), Post-Harvest & Value Addition (120 ha), and Input Supply & Mechanization (80 ha) to deepen resilience and year-round productivity.

Phase 3 focuses on people and backbone services: the Institute for Tropical Agriculture (100 ha)—with lecture halls, demo farms, and youth incubation hubs—and Infrastructure Development (150 ha), including an administrative complex, hostels, a market square with aquatic farm restaurant, a 3-star, 50-room hotel, a helipad/aviation strip and logistics hub, and utilities (solar, water treatment, roads, drainage, waste recycling).

To finance full build-out and backbone infrastructure sized for the entire 2,000-ha Hub, BDMCs is revising its request to $80 million (₦144,000,000,000 at ₦1,800/$). Project bankers are Sterling Bank and Keystone Bank Ltd. The effort is spearheaded by Chief Operating Officer Ali Abdulkareem, who developed the project, alongside Chairman Hon. Abubakar Umar and Vice Chairman Alex Peter Olayinka Nwoseh ( The Mayegun 1 of Isheri), in collaboration with the Adamawa Emirate Council and a consortium of global technical partners.