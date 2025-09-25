BBNaija S10: Zita throws plate of food at Rooboy, fight erupts [Video]

A heated argument between BBNaija season 10 housemates Zita and Rooboy escalated into a physical altercation on Thursday night following a team task.

Tensions flared when Zita accused Rooboy of disrupting Team Pineapple’s game during Kaybobo’s turn.

She criticised him harshly, saying he had “blown things out of proportion” and “didn’t know how to react to things.”

Zita vs Rooboy

She should be disqualified for violence conduct wtf 🫢🫢🫢#BbnaijaS10 #Bbnaija pic.twitter.com/pWwuVCoYva — Lowkey (backup) (@Lowkeytake2) September 25, 2025

Rooboy defended himself, insisting he had already made amends. “I just know your teammates were pairing and I apologised,” he said, before turning to the others for support. “Sultana, Mensa, I no

apologise to una?”

But Zita dismissed his claim. “Well, he never once said sorry to me. You were in the wrong,” she fired back.

Other housemates tried to calm the situation. Kola stepped in to clarify: “There’s the thing I want to say, he never once said he was right, except for when he said he apologised. Maybe he gave like a general apology to everyone in that team, maybe you were not there when he gave you that apology…”

Rooboy responded, “No, I go come find ham,” and Zita quickly replied, “Yes.”

The argument soon spiralled into personal insults. Rooboy snapped, “A very stupid…,” to which Zita retorted, “You too, you are very stupid, dumb ass man.”

Zita’s anger intensified as she shouted: “You are so stupid. Don’t piss me off, don’t piss me off, Rooboy.”

Rooboy taunted back: “If I piss you off, what are you going to do?”

In a shocking turn, Zita hurled Indomie at him. Rooboy retaliated by striking her, leaving fellow housemates stunned. Isabella immediately confronted Zita, asking: “Why did you pour him Indomie…?”

The clash, involving both a thrown object and a physical hit, is now expected to face disciplinary review by the show’s producers.

Big Brother Naija’s rules, in line with global reality TV standards, strictly ban physical violence or any behaviour that endangers fellow contestants. Sanctions could include official strikes, task suspensions, or even outright disqualification depending on the severity of the offence.

Vanguard News