BBNaija 10: Zita wins HoH second time, picks Kola as house guest

BBNaija Season 10 housemate Zita has emerged as the Head of House (HoH) for the second time this season, cementing her position as one of the strongest contenders in the game.

The competitive HoH challenger, held on Monday evening, saw housemates battle fiercely for the coveted title, but Zita’s focus and strategy earned her the win once again.

As part of her privileges, Zita was tasked with picking a house guest and chose Kola, a decision that has already sparked conversations among viewers about possible alliances and game strategies.

Her latest victory gives her immunity from eviction for the week, further boosting her chances of staying in the house as the competition heats up.

Vanguard News