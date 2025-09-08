BBNaija 10: Thelma emerges HoH, picks Mide as house guest

By Adewale Adesewa

Thelma Lawson has clinched the Head of House (HoH) title in BBNaija Season 10 after winning the highly contested weekly challenger.

Her victory dethrones Faith, who won Sunday’s HoH game and was on the verge of reclaiming the title, giving her leadership in the house and immunity from eviction this week.

As part of her new role, Thelma was tasked with selecting a guest to share the BBNaija lounge with her, and she chose fellow housemate Mide.

The decision quickly drew attention from viewers and housemates alike, with many speculating about the growing bond and possible alliances between the duo.

The Head of House position remains one of the most strategic advantages in the BBNaija show.

Apart from enjoying safety from eviction, Thelma will also oversee the day-to-day activities of the house and ensure that rules are enforced under Big Brother’s guidance.

Vanguard News