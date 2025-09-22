BBNaija 10: Mensan, Sultana secure finale spots as 11 housemates battle to advance [Full List]

The BBNaija Season 10 house continues to heat up as two housemates, Mensan and Sultana, on Monday secured their spots in the final week after clinching immunity through separate wins.

Sultana emerged victorious in the Head of House (HOH) challenger held on Monday, guaranteeing her safety from possible eviction. She went on to pick Isabella as her house guest, allowing Isabella to enjoy the HOH lounge privileges.

Meanwhile, Mensan was crowned the Most Influential Housemate of the Week, a title that also comes with immunity from eviction.

This development leaves 11 housemates to battle for a chance to make it to the show’s final week.

Those still in the running include: Rooboy, Mide, Kaybobo, Jason Jae, Dede, Kola, Koyin, Imisi, Faith, Isabella, and Zita.

Recall during the Sunday live eviction show hosted by Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, Joanna and Kuture exited the show after being voted out by viewers.

Their departure brought the number of housemates down to 13, a sharp cut from the 29 who began the season.

Sunday’s eviction also followed Saturday night’s double exit, which saw Bright Morgan and Thelma Lawson leave the competition.

With the show now in its ninth week of a 10-week run, tensions in the house are at an all-time high. Viewers are eagerly watching to see who will survive this week’s eviction and ultimately walk away with the coveted N150 million grand prize.

