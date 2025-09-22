BBNaija 10: KayBobo gets immunity, secures spot finale spot

BBNaija Season 10 housemate KayBobo has secured his place in the finale after a twist on Monday evening saw him purchase immunity at the cost of ₦10 million deducted from the eventual grand prize.

The tense moment unfolded when the mysterious red phone rang in the house. KayBobo answered the call and was met with the voice of a Big Brother representative, who presented him with a shocking offer.

“The cost of this offer is ₦10 million and will come out of the prize money. You have the choice to accept or decline. What will it be?” the representative said.

After a brief pause, KayBobo made his decision clear: “Yes, I accept.”

He was immediately congratulated and informed that he had successfully “purchased” immunity.

However, Big Brother instructed him to keep the development strictly confidential.

“KayBobo, congratulations on purchasing immunity. For tonight, given that other housemates are not aware of this call and the immunity that you have purchased, you must carry on as usual,” the representative said.

“This conversation is confidential. You are not permitted to share with any other housemates for the rest of your stay in Big Brother’s house.”

KayBobo’s quick thinking came after he persisted in answering the red phone, following an earlier failed attempt by Rooboy, nicknamed “the snail of the house,” who could not hear anything when he picked it.

With this twist, KayBobo becomes the third confirmed finalist of the season, joining Sultana, who won the Head of House challenge, and Mensan, who was crowned the Most Influential Player earlier on Monday.

The stakes are now higher than ever as the remaining housemates battle for the final slots in what promises to be an intense lead-up to the finale.

Vanguard News